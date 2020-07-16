MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,476 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $91.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.70.

CFR stock opened at $68.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.74 and its 200 day moving average is $76.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $481.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.53 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Graham M. Weston bought 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 9,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $756,359.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,287.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.