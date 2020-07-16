MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $2.30 Million Position in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its stake in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Medallia worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Medallia by 900.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Borge Hald sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $5,072,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,795,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,885,308.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 32,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $683,150.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,813,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,914,451.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,561 over the last 90 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Medallia from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medallia from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medallia from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

NYSE MDLA opened at $27.09 on Thursday. Medallia has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of -16.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.03 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Medallia Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

