MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 35,275 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,275 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.35% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.14 million, a PE ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $46.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.76 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

