MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Increases Stock Position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of PS Business Parks worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in PS Business Parks by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 25,468 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSB shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.75.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $311,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kristy Pipes bought 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $138.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,684. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSB opened at $131.47 on Thursday. PS Business Parks Inc has a 52 week low of $102.48 and a 52 week high of $192.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.37. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.44.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.58. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $106.22 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is presently 61.95%.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

