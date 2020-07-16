MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 5,689 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.15% of USANA Health Sciences worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 120.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

USNA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

In related news, Director Myron W. Wentz sold 641,270 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $51,782,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin Guest sold 7,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $649,297.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,916.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 680,163 shares of company stock worth $55,104,214 over the last three months. 45.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day moving average is $74.83. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $90.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.90.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.66. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $266.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

