Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Bought by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.14% of Healthcare Services Group worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCSG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $916,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 406.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 27,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $31.84.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $449.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.18 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 93.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HCSG shares. Robert W. Baird raised Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

