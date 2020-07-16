The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Shares Purchased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 104.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,199 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.17% of The GEO Group worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,799,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after acquiring an additional 416,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The GEO Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,161,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,901,000 after purchasing an additional 413,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,130,000 after buying an additional 357,043 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,322,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,675,000 after buying an additional 283,366 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 765,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

In other The GEO Group news, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,910,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $50,294.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,517,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GEO shares. ValuEngine cut The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

GEO stock opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The GEO Group Inc has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $19.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.