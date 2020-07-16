MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 298.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,615 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of American States Water worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American States Water by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,217,000 after purchasing an additional 81,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American States Water by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,186,000 after purchasing an additional 22,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in American States Water by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,058,000 after buying an additional 53,563 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 289,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,640,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $76.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of -0.09. American States Water Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.71.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.42 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American States Water Co will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,607 shares in the company, valued at $705,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWR. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

