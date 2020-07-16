Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Makes New $203,000 Investment in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 142.2% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 166.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 325.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $132.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.53. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 146.43% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSI. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Northcoast Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.30.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.