Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Invests $204,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,582 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,816 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,691 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 23,211 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,528 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 7,745 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $56.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $71.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock valued at $318,107. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.70.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

