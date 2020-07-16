Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Makes New $207,000 Investment in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 89.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,720,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,652,000 after buying an additional 813,428 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,736,000 after acquiring an additional 467,520 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 753,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,978,000 after acquiring an additional 429,032 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,355,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 1st quarter valued at $14,140,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GWPH opened at $139.54 on Thursday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52 week low of $67.98 and a 52 week high of $175.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.34 and a 200-day moving average of $110.94.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 8.42%. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 9,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $102,942.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 4,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $62,850.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 752,100 shares of company stock worth $7,732,092. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.46.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

