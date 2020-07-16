Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Takes $214,000 Position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tri-Continental by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TY stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $29.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.2824 dividend. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

