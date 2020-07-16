Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Takes $226,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 293.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $86.17 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $108.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.67 and a 200-day moving average of $84.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. S&P Equity Research decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens cut shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

