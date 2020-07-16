Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Invests $235,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,778 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 15,606 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,866,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1,176.2% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $138.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $141.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.31.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.17.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $56,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $2,263,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,067 shares of company stock worth $23,538,354 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

