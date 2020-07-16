Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Takes $240,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $10,445,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $110.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Atlantic Securities upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

