Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases New Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Square by 484.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 114.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Square by 52.4% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Square from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Square from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Square from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $223,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,696,972.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,931,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,975 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Square stock opened at $122.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 193.97 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $133.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

