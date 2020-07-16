Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,764,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at $104,888,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,190,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,217,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,424,000 after buying an additional 975,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,464,000 after buying an additional 549,712 shares during the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $48.72 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips NV has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $50.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average is $44.62.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.9612 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.