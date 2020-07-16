Alpha Windward LLC Sells 5,541 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Alpha Windward LLC lessened its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,541 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Zendesk by 792.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,765,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,429,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,868,000 after buying an additional 1,099,814 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 17.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,051,000 after buying an additional 943,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 146.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,261,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,779,000 after buying an additional 749,027 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zendesk news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $360,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,975.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $93,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,157 shares of company stock worth $11,061,476 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZEN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Zendesk from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zendesk from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $88.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -58.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Zendesk Inc has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $94.87.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $237.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.94 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

