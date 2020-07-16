Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,134 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $1,867,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 154,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 39,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

HBAN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.39.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

