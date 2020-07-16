Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 404 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $56.79 on Thursday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $64.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.29.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

