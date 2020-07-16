Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 4,019.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 148,329 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,046,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,599,000 after acquiring an additional 67,521 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the first quarter valued at $832,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 550.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the first quarter worth $447,000.

HUSV stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $29.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52.

