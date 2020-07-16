Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes $168,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 97,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,464,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,289,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 19,662 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.48.

