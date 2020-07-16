Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 516.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 106,070 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,209,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2,114.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 145,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 138,829 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL opened at $23.19 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $29.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.