Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 1,024 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 92.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,599,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,742,000 after buying an additional 11,356,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,338,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,089,000 after acquiring an additional 391,338 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 1,959.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,950,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 165.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $85,541,000.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $72.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day moving average is $67.47. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $75.72.

