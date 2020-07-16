Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS) Position Trimmed by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Pulse Electronics were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PULS. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Electronics in the first quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Pulse Electronics by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pulse Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000.

Pulse Electronics stock opened at $49.84 on Thursday. Pulse Electronics Corp has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.58.

Pulse Electronics Corporation (Pulse Electronics) is a global producer of precision-engineered electronic components and modules. The Company operates its business in three segments, which includes Network product group (Network), Power product group (Power) and Wireless product group (Wireless). Its Network products include discrete filter or choke, filtered connectors, inductor or chip inductor, balun, transformer, splitter and diplexer.

