Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

SCHE stock opened at $26.34 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $28.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

