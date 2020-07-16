Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 709 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,054,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,427,000 after purchasing an additional 99,749 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,106,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 45,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 34,999 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $76.76 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $57.85 and a 52 week high of $107.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average of $85.87.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.