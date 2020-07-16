Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Sanofi by 13.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after buying an additional 41,597 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 41.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 403.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 55,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY stock opened at $52.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.52. The company has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Research analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total value of $71,837,410.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.