Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $153,000 Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3,028.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.79.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $151.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.08. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $155.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $26,328.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,229.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,521 shares of company stock valued at $20,674,277. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

