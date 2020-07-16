Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 258 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $169.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $106.07 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

