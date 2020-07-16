Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $156,000 Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 220.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $120.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.29. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.61 and a 12 month high of $124.18.

