Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 237.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after buying an additional 75,372 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after buying an additional 58,741 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VFH stock opened at $57.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.21. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.