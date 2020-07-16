Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $4,707,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $5,609,320.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,328.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,108 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,804 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $72.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.05. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNST. BidaskClub downgraded Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.24.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

