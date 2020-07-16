Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,046,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 713.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 93,267 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. G.Research downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Gabelli downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.48.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.69. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

