Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $175,000 Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FPE. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.