Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Metlife in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Metlife in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Metlife by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of MET opened at $37.89 on Thursday. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Metlife’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.