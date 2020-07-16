Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $179,000 in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRN stock opened at $68.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.10. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $46.67 and a 12 month high of $74.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

