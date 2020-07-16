Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at $177,281,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at $115,187,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter valued at $78,363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,769,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,944,000 after buying an additional 975,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,020,000 after buying an additional 959,483 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $69.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $73.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MXIM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Securities started coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Maxim Group lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $260,400.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,446 shares of company stock worth $8,907,136. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

