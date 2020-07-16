Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 102,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period.

EWU stock opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.77. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $34.31.

