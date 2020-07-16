Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 497 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 100.2% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.27. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Argus increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, July 6th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

