Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 176.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

VBK stock opened at $200.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $123.28 and a 12 month high of $211.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

