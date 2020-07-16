Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 532.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 90,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the first quarter worth about $566,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 30,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period.

GXC opened at $117.30 on Thursday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $122.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.88.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

