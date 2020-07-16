SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 405.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Proequities Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 331.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $117.75 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $68.95 and a 12-month high of $120.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.30.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.