Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $215,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,679,000 after buying an additional 420,666 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $52.51. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $59.56.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.
Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.
Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $175,000 Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF
Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $175,000 Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF
Metlife Inc Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC
Metlife Inc Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC
Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $179,000 in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF
Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $179,000 in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF
Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc.
Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc.
Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF
Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report