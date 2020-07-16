Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $215,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,679,000 after buying an additional 420,666 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $52.51. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $59.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.