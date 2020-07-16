Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,188,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,272,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,415,000 after acquiring an additional 429,779 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,608,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,496,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,205,000 after acquiring an additional 259,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,948,000.

EWG stock opened at $28.37 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

