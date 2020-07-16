VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,905,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,787,000 after purchasing an additional 276,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,756,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,301,000 after purchasing an additional 54,899 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,326,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,124,000 after purchasing an additional 174,391 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 179.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 752,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $13,370,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

RSX stock opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.