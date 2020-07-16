Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 146,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,813,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA THD opened at $70.39 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12 month low of $45.95 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.12 and a 200-day moving average of $71.32.

