Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1,370.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $23.54.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.