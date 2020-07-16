Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,157 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 28,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LYG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.58.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

