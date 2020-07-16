Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $245,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,725,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,588,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,804,000 after buying an additional 69,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,884,000 after buying an additional 226,963 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,379,000 after buying an additional 192,859 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,736,000 after buying an additional 58,907 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $198.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.33 and a 200-day moving average of $186.36. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $138.11 and a 52 week high of $202.34.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

